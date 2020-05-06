Jeff. Co. teacher charged with having sexual relations with a student

A McLouth high school teacher is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to court records, Anthony Kuckelman is facing three felony counts of unlawful sexual relations.

In a document filed Tuesday, Kuckelman is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse, lewd fondling or touching, or sodomy with a student at McLouth High School between December of 2017 and May of 2019.

Kuckelman, who lives in Lawrence, was a teacher at the school when the alleged incidents happened.

His first appearance has been set for June 22, 2020, in Jefferson County District Court.

McLouth USD 342 Superintendent Steve Lilly told 13 NEWS Kuckelman taught high school science and has been suspended from all duties and activities.

Lilly said they were informed of the investigation on May 5 and are cooperating with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in their investigation.

Kuckleman began teaching in the district in August 2013.

He is out of jail after posting $20,000 bond.

