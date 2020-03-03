Fork in the Road: There's no place like Home...Kansas

There’s truly no place like Home, especially when you’re looking for a delicious meal. This week’s Fork in the Road takes us home…to Home, Kansas that is.

In the small town of Home, Kansas, just east of Marysville hides a local bar and grill called ‘Little Hap’s’

Owner Lynette Day took over ownership last spring, after managing the restaurant since two thousand eight.

“It’s been ‘Little Hap’s’ for years…years, long as I can remember.” Little Hap’s owner, Lynette Day says.

With a breakfast menu that comes highly recommended by the Marshall County Sheriff’s office, and regulars that say you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, you’re sure to find something to fill you up.

“Well, just about anything, they’re good cooks,” longtime regular, Lloyd Shubkagel says.

Daily lunch specials draw in a crowd of regulars, some of them come for more than just the food.

“We have noon card players that come in, and oh yeah, they frequent the pace quite often.” Day says.

On Friday and Saturday night’s they serve up ribeye steaks for the supper specials, so you better get there early, or be ready to wait patiently for a table to open up.

“You’ll have to wade your way in because there’s a lot of people in here.” Shubkagel says.

As for what keeps the locals coming back for more…

“Well I hope it’s the good food and the good service... Come on in and see us.” Day says.

Little Hap’s is located at 211 2nd Street, Home, Kansas 66438. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm.