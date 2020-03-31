Fork in the Road: The White Linen

It's no secret the coronavirus pandemic is forcing changes at local restaurants.

On the one hand they can stay open, but on the other, people cannot dine in -- carryout or delivery only.

Our Fork in the Road will be featuring how local favorites are adjusting. That includes places like the White Linen in downtown Topeka.

Known for being a fine-dining experience, where you would linger over several courses, owner Adam VanDonge has gone back to his roots as he grappled with the new COVID-19 restrictions. He added a lunchtime carryout menu of sandwiches!

Adam and his wife Kasie used to own a sandwich shop in Holton, so they know what they're doing. The White Linen takes it up a notch.

For $10, you can get creations like Adam's Egg Salad with sprouts and truffle aioli; a ham jalapeno popper; or a chipotle turkey BLT. The menu has a few other options, too. Each sandwich includes 'voodoo chips' and their special chip sauce.

The White Linen also is now offering carryout of their awesome dinners. KC strip and lobster ravioli are among items currently on the menu.

The White Linen had not offered carryout before, but Adam says they knew they needed to do something to survive this bump in the road.

The lunch carryout is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Dinner is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. You do need to call ahead on your orders, (785) 350-2500. The White Linen is located at 112 SW 6th St., in downtown Topeka.

You can find their current menu options and other updates on their Facebook page.