Fork in the Road: Paramour Coffee in Wamego and Manhattan

Paramour Coffee has made a few changes to allow them to continue to stay open and serving customers, at both their Manhattan and Wamego locations, during the stay at home order

While they are no longer serving from inside their locations, both in Manhattan and Wamego, adaptations have been made to allow them to continue serving customers.

In Wamego they have added a walk-up window to allow customers to still order their drinks, as well as providing online ordering curbside service and delivery when they can.

At their Manhattan location, they have moved to drive thru only, with online ordering and phone ordering available as well.

The staff have also enhanced their sanitization process to keep both employees and customers safe.

“Come on down to Paramour, we’re down here to supply coffee beans, and to have the drinks, and to keep surviving during our little troubled times.” Paramour Coffee, owner, Jim Hovind says.

Paramour Coffee is located at 810 4th Street in Wamego, Kansas and at 2005 Clocktower Place in Manhattan, Kansas.