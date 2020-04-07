Fork in the Road: Engroff Catering cooks up new plan amid coronavirus pandemic

Many Topekans have eaten food from Engroff Catering - and may not realize it. With the events calendar cleared, Engroff cooked up plans to cater to individuals and families.

Engroff's Rosie Newman said they lost all their bookings for two months in the first few days of COVID-19 restrictions, ending all large gatherings.

Not only that - with people working from home, businesses who ordered catered lunch or meetings no longer needed it.

"We sat down as a group and decided that we would have to come up with a new strategy or close the door," Newman said.

Engroff is now offering to-go family meals that are "heat and eat." They include an entrée, two sides, and bread, all packaged and ready to be reheated at home. For the business crowd, they offer box lunches and individual meals.

Sweet tooths also will be pleased to find items like beer breads, cookies, and homemade cinnamon rolls.

The current menus are posted on their Facebook page.

"We very much appreciate all the support we're getting," Newman said. "I know how difficult this is. It's almost like a vicious circle. We don't order, then all the people that we get our supplies from are not working. We're all going to make it through this. It's just kind of a hard struggle."

Engroff also provided food for the library's Millennium Cafe, and its CHAMPs program for seniors. They're continuing to provide the CHAMPs meals through their kitchen site, which also is where people can get their individual lunch and family dinner meals.

Engroff is located at 2127 SW Westport Drive in Topeka. You can call ahead so they can have it ready, 785-478-9290. They're also doing deliveries.

