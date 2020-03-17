Ford County announces first case of COVID-19

Ford County has announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials say the patient traveled into Ford County and is over the age of 60.

That person is being treated, and their family members are under quarantine.

Ford County says they have remained fully staffed in all areas related to the mitigation and tracking of COVID-19, and will remain attentive and engaged in all activities in the future.

County officials say residents who feel they need COVID-19 testing because of active symptons or recent travel to areas where there are confirmed cases, should contact their health care provider.

Medical providers, Western Plains Medical Complex and Ford County's Health Department have the ability to test for COVID-19.