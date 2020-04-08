Flowers flourishing in downtown Topeka

With stay-at-home orders keeping us indoors more than usual, you might be missing some of the beautiful sights of nature around the area.

13 NEWS found flowers flourishing Wednesday in downtown Topeka. South Kansas Ave. would usually be a stop on the annual Tulip Time tour. The coronavirus pandemic canceled those activities, but the flowers are still putting on their show!

Health officials say getting outdoors for fresh air and exercise is a good thing - just maintain social distance, and don't go in groups.