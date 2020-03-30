Florida officials seek arrest for pastor that violated rules

A Florida sheriff is seeking an arrest warrant for the pastor of a megachurch after officials say he held two Sunday services with hundreds of people and violated a safer-at-home order in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news conference Monday that he's negotiating with the attorney of Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne to turn himself in to authorities. Chronister says he told church leaders of the danger they are putting themselves and their congregation in by not maintaining appropriate social distancing.

The county and governor's orders require gatherings be fewer than 10 people to limit the spread of COVID-19. A live stream of Sunday's three-and-a-half hour church service showed scores of congregants.