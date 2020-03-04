Florida lawmakers rally behind 6-year-old arrested at school

Florida lawmakers are rallying behind a 6-year-old girl who was zip-tied at school and arrested last fall.

Six-year-old Kaia Rolle watched from the gallery of the Florida House with her grandmother as lawmakers stood with her in solidarity when they approved legislation requiring law enforcement authorities to put procedures in place for arresting children under 10 years old.

The child's family last month made footage captured by the officer's body camera public. The video showed the crying young girl for someone to help her and pleading with the arresting officer for "a second chance". The officer was later fired.