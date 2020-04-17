Flint Hills Discovery lights up blue in COVID-19 support

The Flint Hills Discovery Center is showing their support for healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus battle.

The Discovery Center is lit up in blue, a sign facilities around the country have been using to show their support for those fighting the virus.

The Center says they want to thank all of the Flint Hills regional healthcare workers and gave a special shout out to Manhattan's Dr. Steve Short. Dr. Short has practiced in Manhattan, Kansas, for over 20 years and is currently on the front lines at New York's largest COVID Hospital.