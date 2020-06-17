Flint Hills Discovery Center to reopen to public

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says it will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 23.

FHDC says it will hold two Member Exclusive Days to show how grateful the facility is to the members that have supported it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Doors will open to FHDC Members on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 21, from 12 – 5 p.m. Doors to the rest of the public will open Tuesday, June 23.

FHDC says it will operate under limited hours to allow for cleaning and safety measures during the pandemic. Hours of operation will be Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. The facility will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance and additional cleaning.

“Our team is excited about welcoming guests in to the Discovery Center and have developed intense safety plans and are prepared for a safe return,” said Susan Adams, Director of the Flint Hills Discovery Center. “Our cleaning protocols have been heightened to keep all safe who visit. We have missed everyone and look forward to seeing guests very soon.”

FHDC says the first floor permanent exhibits, which display the history and culture of the Flint Hills will remain open, the Horizon Ranch Immersive Theater will open with a limited capacity of 30 guests per show, the second floor exhibit areas will be limited to 50 guests in the children’s Prairie Playscape and the traveling exhibit, American Adventure, and the outdoor Prairie Garden Terrace and Trail will remain open.

The Discovery Center has set up extra safety precautions throughout the facility to ensure safety and comfort for guests and staff. FHDC says there will be signs throughout to remind guests to practice social distancing and direct guests to hand sanitizing stations, which will be located on each floor. All high contact touch points will be disinfected multiple times throughout the day and toys in the Prairie Playscape will be limited. At the end of the day used toys will be replaced with clean ones so they may be disinfected and sanitized for a 24 hour period.

FHDC says the Underground Burrow and slide will remain closed and that the building will operate at 50% capacity.

Staff and volunteers are required to maintain safe practices, including social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizing and it is recommended that staff and guests wear facemasks. FHDC encourages anyone who feels ill to stay home.

“We want to make membership renewal fair and equitable,” said Kendra Kuhlman, Assistant Director/Development Officer of the Flint Hills Discovery Center. “We can’t wait to welcome our members back to the Discovery Center safely. We are incredibly thankful for the continued community support we’ve received.”

The FHDC also says it will offer in-person Adventure Camps for children entering grades 1 – 6 and registration for the cam will open Thursday, June 18 at 8 a.m.

To learn more about the Flint Hills Discovery Center visit its website or call 785-587-2726.

