Flint Hills Beef Fest in Emporia canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Chalk up another canceled festival to the coronavirus.

According to KVOE Radio, organizers have canceled this summer's Flint Hills Beef Fest celebration, which had been scheduled to run from Aug. 21 to 23 in Emporia.

According to KVOE, Beef Fest board members say continuing uncertainties and health concerns associated with COVID-19 led to the decision.

The winter Feedlot and Carcass Awards celebration is still on for February 2021.

Plans also are in the works for the next Flint Hills Beef Fest Celebration in August 2021.