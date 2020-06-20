Flint HIlls Discovery Center reopens after closure due to COVID-19

Members of the Flint Hills Discovery Center were invited out for a special preview reopening this weekend.

Being closed for nearly 3 months, the Flint Hills Discovery Center has made some adjustments, to help ensure safety of guests and staff.

Plexiglas panels are on the front desk, as well as floor markings to help guests to remember to socially distance.

In the kids area, the slide and tunnel are closed as those are considered an extremely high touch point, and the toys are rotated out throughout the day, with a clean set brought out while the other is washed.

There are also hand sanitizing stations throughout the Discovery Center.

If you or anyone in your group is not feeling well, the staff at the Flint Hills Discovery Center ask for you to stay home, and wait to visit until you are well.

“We will be wearing our facemasks and we encourage you to do…as well, but it’s not mandatory, but it is for your own safety.” Flint Hills Discovery Center, director, Susan Adams says.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center will be open on Sunday for members on Sunday from 12 to 5 pm, and will reopen to the general public on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10am.