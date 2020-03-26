Flights being canceled at Manhattan Regional Airport during COVID-19 pandeamic

Several airlines have been cancelling flights at Manhattan Regional Airport during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to KMAN radio.

Airport director Jesse Romo says he and his staff are checking with airlines on a day-to-day basis.

“This isn’t a typical schedule change, where the airlines would come out with advanced warning," Romo told KMAN. "This is something very critical for the entire industry. Airplanes are flying around without any passengers in them.”

On Tuesday, most of the American Eagle flights to and from Chicago and Dallas had been canceled at Manhattan Regional Airport.

Typically, the airport sees around five flights a day for both destinations. Romo says those flights that are flying out have only a handful of people. He anticipates more cancellations.

Staff remain on duty at the airport to make sure the building is safe for employees and customers. The staff is cleaning and sanitizing the building with some of the airport’s new equipment.

Romo says no decisions had been made on reducing staffing.

Other businesses working out of the terminal include Hertz, Enterprise and the Transportation Security Administration, which is an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.