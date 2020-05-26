Flash floods may plague South-Central U.S. this week

Heavy rainfall expected around the south-central United States may result in flooding.

Accuweather, the global weather center, says there are threats of flooding looming over the south-central U.S. later this week.

Many cities in the region have already reported over the average amount of rainfall for the entire month of May.

Less than two weeks ago locations such as Dallas and New Orleans received almost a month’s worth of rain over the course of 2 – 3 days. Many of the same locations may look to expect a repeat as heavy rain drenches the region.

"The rainy pattern will come courtesy of a system high in the atmosphere that will become cut off from the main flow of the jet stream," says AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson. "When this happens, unsettled weather can linger for several days in the same general location."

Eastern Texas, Oklahoma and the lower and middle Mississippi Valley will see rounds of storms through midweek.

"While it will not rain constantly this week, rain can fall at almost any time in the region," says Adamson.

Rain, however, will be heavy at times and may result in flash flooding issues across the area.

Stay tuned to WIBW to see how this will affect your area of Kansas.

