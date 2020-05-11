Flags to be flown half-staff two days this week

Gov. Kelly has ordered flag in the state to be flown at half-staff two days this week in honor of officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty.

All flags shall be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, May 13, in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher.

Later this week all flags are to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 15, as well in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“This week as we honor the loss of one fallen officer, we also must recognize the continued sacrifices all of our law enforcement officers make as they serve and protect,” said Governor Kelly.

The executive order came from Governor Kelly after Officer Mosher was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 3. Mosher’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 13.

