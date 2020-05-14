Flags to be flown half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day

Flags to be flown at half-staff tomorrow, Friday, May 15, until sundown.

On Peace Officers Memorial Day and during Police Week, the brave men and women of law enforcement communities are honored for their courage to fulfill their oath to protect and serve.

The day also serves as a reminder to remember all those that have lost their lives in the line of duty and those that have suffered permanent disabilities defending their communities.

The heroes that have lost their lives due to COVID-19 will also be remembered.

