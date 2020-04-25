Five Ascension Via Christi CNAs honored with sendoff Saturday evening

Five CNAs from Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi are leaving Manhattan Sunday morning to help out at Ascension facilities in Indiana and Illinois.

Alissa Jones and Brooklin Stoddard are heading to Illinois, while Baylee Hogan, Courtney Kipp and Taylor Vandeloo are headed to Indiana.

After hearing of the opportunity to take a temporary assignment to help out at other Ascension facilities that women volunteered.

They will join other medical professionals from Ascension Via Christi’s Pittsburg and Wichita locations.

“I just really wanted to go help out. I know that they’re going through a lot up there, getting hit a little bit harder than we are, so they just need the back-up and I wanted nothing more than to go up there and help out.” Ascension Via Christi-Manhattan, CAN, Taylor Vandeloo says.

Coworkers and family gathered outside the hospital Saturday evening for a brief sendoff and giving the woman goodie bags with snacks for while they travel. The CNAs will spend two weeks assisting at the Ascension facilities in Indiana and Illinois before coming back home to Kansas.