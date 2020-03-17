Ambulance cam captures car-to-car drive-by shooting

Jurors watched dash cam video showing a gunman's car speeding after a victim vehicle as shots were fired by what the first witness said Tuesday was a gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle leaning out a car and triggering what sounded like 30 rounds in the fatal shooting of Joaquin McKinney, 16.

The witness, an emergency medical technician, was driving an ambulance carrying a patient on July 25, 2019, during the car-to-car shooting at S.E. 37th and Adams. Andrew Eisenbarger, the EMT, said he was in "shock" after he saw the shooting.

"We see a lot of crazy things in this line of work, and this tops the list," Eisenbarger told jurors.

The ambulance was northbound on Adams, and the two cars were eastbound on 37th.

Jurors heard a rattle of rapid gunfire fired by a gunman in a blue car following a white car. McKinney, the slaying victim, was the driver of the white car.

The defendant, Zachary Jacob McFall, now 17, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder; felony first-degree murder, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

McFall is charged in the July 25, 2019, shooting death of McKinney, who was 16. McFall was 16 when McKinney was shot.

On Tuesday, Eisenbarger testified he saw a black male teen was sitting in the passenger side front window with his left elbow on the car roof with a rifle.

"He had posted up and was triggering off shots," Eisenbarger said, describing the gunman. "It wouldn't surprise me if there were 30 rounds popped off." Eisenbarger heard what perhaps was a second firearm being fired.

Eisenbarger said he could feel the "pressure waves" of the gunshots fired from the blue car as it approached from his left.

A short distance east of the intersection, the white car went off the road and struck a chain-link fence. Three people opened doors to flee the white car, but McKinney's driver-side door remained closed.

The jury of 11 men and three women will decide the verdicts in the case. Tuesday is the second day of trial.

Two co-defendants, Lavonte Deshone Johnson, 23, and Danny K. Williams, now 17, also are charged with premeditated first-degree murder; felony first-degree murder, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

