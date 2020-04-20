First responders make Jefferson Co. boy's birthday special

Local first responders paid a special visit to a Jefferson County boy.

Fire trucks came down the the streets of Williamstown, sirens sounding, to salute Austin Hamm's 10th birthday.

Social distancing kept Austin from having a party with friends, so his dad reached out to the Kentucky Township Fire Dept. at Perry, where he's a volunteer.

"He comes in and helps us do a little oddball stuff around the station and he's been wanting to go down to the station lately and we haven't been able to do it," said his dad, Rick Hamm. "Better yet, we just had it come down to him and surprise him."

Word of the surprise got other agencies fired up. Rural Township from Williamstown and Perry Police joined Kentucky Township for the birthday drive.

"It was cool," Austin said of the visit, "because they go and save peoples lives."

Kentucky Township firefighter Charles Scott said he was more than happy to arrange the visit.

"It's really nice to actually be involved in the community, especially in a time like this, so they know we're still here, we're still around, we're still coming out to support them," he said.

It might not surprise you to learn Austin would like to be a firefighter when he grows up.