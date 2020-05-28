First appearance for chases suspect set for Thur. afternoon

The man accused of leading authorities on a chase through three counties last weekend is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon, May 28.

According to KVOE, Joshua Forero, 24, faces multiple charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, flee and elude, and other traffic-related infractions.

KVOE reports that Emporia Police were called to a van in the Dollar General parking lot Sunday afternoon and smelled marijuana.

Officials say Forero sped away when officers tried multiple times to get him to step out of the vehicle.

Officials say he almost ran over one of the officers and cut another with a broken window while trying to get away.

Forero led authorities down I-35 through Lyon and Coffey counties before crashing outside Williamsburg in Franklin County.

Forero is set to appear in Lyon Co. District Court at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.