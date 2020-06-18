First Presbyterian members seek to honor Dr. Robert Jacoby, who died after recent bicycle crash

What started out as an evening bicycle ride with friends on the Shunga Trail earlier this month ended in tragedy for Dr. Robert Jacoby, a well-known Topeka physician who also was among the most gifted organists in the capital city.

Jacoby was riding with a group of friends from First Presbyterian Church the evening of June 3. The bicycling group was formed recently as a way of getting church members out for bicycle rides.

Patrick Yancey, an associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church, was one of the group's riders that night.

Yancey said the group members tended to spread out as they rode, but as they made their way along the Shunga Trail, they realized Jacoby wasn't with them.

The group turned around and found Jacoby suffering from critical injuries after his bicycle crashed at a location where the trail goes underneath a bridge at S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Group members assisted Jacoby and called for an ambulance.

Jacoby was taken to a local hospital. He died of his injuries early the morning of June 18.

Though a helmet was found near the scene of where Jacoby was injured, Yancey said it didn't belong to Jacoby, as the retired physician wasn't wearing a helmet that evening.

Yancey said the bicycle group was riding west on Shunga Trail at the time Jacoby was injured.

The place where Jacoby was injured was at a location on the concrete trail that runs under S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Riders at that location travel south for a short distance before going down a hill and making a right -- or westbound -- turn. Jacoby's was injured near the bottom of the hill on the curve, beneath the east side of the Gage Boulevard bridge.

On Thursday, a white wooden cross with a photo of Jacoby affixed to it was placed at the site of the crash beneath the Gage Boulevard bridge.

Yancey said he and others from First Presbyterian Church met earlier this week with officials from Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to discuss possible ways to honor Jacoby on the Shunga Trail.

He said the First Presbyterian members also discussed ways of improving the area where the tragic bike crash occurred to see if steps could be taken "to make it safer for everybody."

Yancey said church members still are coming to grips with Jacoby's passing.

"It was such a shock," Yancey said. "Bob was scheduled to play the organ the next night when we were recording our online service. What a loss."

Yancey noted that Jacoby had delivered more than 2,700 babies during his medical career in Topeka, saying the doctor was well-known across town.

First Presbyterian's pastor, the Rev. Sandra Brown, said she met Jacoby six years ago when she started working at the church.

She said Jacoby was so accomplished at the organ that she figured he was a professional musician, and that she was surprised to find out his main career was that of a family physician.

"He was so delightful to work with," Brown said. "The best human being you can imagine. He always reflected the light and love of God in everything he did."

No doubt speaking for others at First Presbyyterian, Brown said, "We can't believe he's gone."

Jacoby, 74, retired in 2012 from his medical practice as a family physician. He was a founder of the Cotton O'Neil Clinic in Topeka.

Other Topeka bicycle riders said they are hoping Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will consider ways to make the Shunga Trail safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Among those seeking a safer Shunga Trail is Bill Lucero, who is a member of several local bicycle groups. Lucero said he has long been concerned about the curve on the Shunga Trail where Jacoby suffered his injuries.

"That particular spot is probably the most dangerous spot on the entire Shunga-Deer Creek-Landon trail network," Lucero said. "I would like to see that site, that underpass, closed down entirely and a traffic signal placed at Shunga Drive and Gage Boulevard."

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation spokesman Mike McLaughlin said underpasses on the Shunga Trail beneath S.W. Gage and S.W. Fairlawn are marked with signs indicating they can be slick when wet.

"But it was not wet the day of the accident," McLaughlin said. "This appears to be an isolated and unfortunate incident of a gentleman simply having a bicycle accident."

McLaughlin said he wasn't aware many accidents being reported at the underpasses, "although they include some sharp turns that require cyclists to slow down and maintain good control of their bicycles."

McLaughlin added that the underpasses "are safer than having cyclists attempt to cross busy, four-lane streets at grade level, but they do require careful attention."

McLaughlin said people should be familiar with the trail when riding their bicycles on it. Those who are unfamiliar with the trail are encouraged to ride slowly and be prepared for anything they may encounter.

Additionally, McLaughlin said it is important for those using the Shunga Trail "to practice trail etiquette, whether they are a pedestrian or a cyclist."

Among Jacoby's survivors are his wife, Anita, and sons Robert E. Jacoby III, Daniel Allan Jacoby, Robert Shaun Kirkpatrick and Jeffery Ray Kirkpatrick, and his mother, Melba Jacoby.

Services haven't been scheduled yet as First Presbyterian Church remains closed because of the coronavirus.