First Friday Artwalk goes virtual in June for Capital City

The June First Friday Artwalk will be virtual in Topeka due to COVID-19.

ArtsConnect says that in place of the monthly event many local businesses will be open and is encouraging the public to visit them.

Many of the businesses that participate in the First Friday Artwalk have social media or websites that can also be visited. They may be found on the interactive business directory for the event.

There will be a live music event at 7 p.m., June 5. The seveneightfive + ArtsConnect House Concert #12 will take place online.

The Concert Series will feature Howard Mahan, Matt Spezia and Chelsea Smith.

To access the ArtsConnect interactive business directory visit the ArtsTopeka website.

To access the live music event visit the Facebook Events page.

