Fireworks business prepares for opening weekend

The 4th of July is just a little over a week away and firework stands are preparing to open for business this weekend.

Garret Ross of Thompson's Fireworks says the crew has been busy preparing for a potential rush of customers this Independence day week.

"A couple weeks before we like to get tables out and shelves out and get organized because we're very meticulous on where everything goes, and making it clean and presentable."

Preparation actually takes much longer.

"It's a nine day selling season each year but we start way before that, months before that. There's planning, lining up different products, shopping around with wholesalers.

Ross says Thompson's Fireworks is expecting an increase in business this year.

While you can start buying fireworks in Shawnee county this weekend, you may need to wait a few days to light them.

Unincorporated areas of Shawnee County allow shooting off fireworks starting Saturday, but the city of Topeka isn't allowing them until July 3rd.

"We hope that everyone in the city does obey the rules of their city, it is okay to come out and purchase them from the twenty seventh to the fifth but we do hope everyone follows the rules because they are for safety reasons."

Here are dates and times you can shoot them off:

Topeka

July 3rd from 10:00am - 11:00pm

July 4th from 10:00am - Midnight

Fireworks banned within 500 ft of the VA Hospital

Shawnee County and Auburn

June 27th - July 4th from 8:00am - Midnight

Silver Lake

July 1st - July 2nd from 8:00am - 10:00pm

July 3rd and 4th from 8:00am - Midnight

July 5th from 8:00am – 10:00pm

Rossville

June 27th – July 2nd from 8:00am – 10:00pm

July 3rd – July 5th from 8:00am – Midnight

Montara

July 1st – July 3rd from 8:00am – 10:00pm

July 4th from 8:00am – Midnight