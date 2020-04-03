Fire that destroys building in Old Town ruled intenionally set

A two-alarm fire that destroyed a vacant building and damaged a nearby house Thursday afternoon in the Old Town neighborhood of Topeka has been ruled intentionally set.

Topeka Fire Department officials said the blaze was reported around 1:15 p.m. at a building at 1216 S.W. 8th Ave.

The building was fully involved in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Topeka Fire Department Deputy Chief Kelly Adams said crews kept the fire contained to the building where it started.

Adams said neighbors and witnesses reported the building was known to be inhabited by transients. A person was reported to be possibly trapped in the building, but a search revealed no one was inside.

Adams said a secondary fire at 716 S.W. Lincoln occurred when hot embers and sparks fell in the back yard of the residence. That fire was extinguished, Adams said, but not before minor damage was done to the exterior back wall and siding of the house.

Fire crews remained on the scene until the early-evening hours on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire was incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

The estimated damage was listed at $10,500, including $7,500 to the building and $3,000 to its contents.

Anyone with information about this fire may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 785-234-0007.