Firefighters put out small house fire in Montara

Fire crews responded to a small fire in a Montara home Monday morning.

The fire department received a call saying flames could be seen through the windows at 1807 Clearview Lane. Firefighters on the scene say they didn't see the flames through the windows when they arrived, but they did find heavy smoke.

They were able to enter the home and quickly extinguish the fire. Shawnee Heights Fire officials say the fire did an estimated $30,000 to the home and its contents.

The cause remains under investigation.

No one was home when the fire occurred, and no one was hurt.