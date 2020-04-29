Fire hydrant flowing essential for continued fire safety in the community

Fire hydrant flowing and maintenance are essential to the continued safety of the community.

Manhattan Fire Department has started the annual fire hydrant flowing and maintenance.

This process tests the water pressure at each hydrant which allows the water lines to be flushed.

It is essential for the fire department to know how much water pressure is available at each hydrant prior to fire emergencies.

Higher water pressure makes fighting fires easier because more water is available in a shorter amount of time.

“We do it to make sure that they operate properly…that they’re not overgrown with any…growth of any sort so we can find them when we need them.” Manhattan Fire Department, Captain Aaron Schwabauer says.

Crews ask for community members to use caution in the area of hydrant flowing as the water flowing could be damaging to vehicles, if driving through the water, as well as keeping children out of the water to avoid injury to them as well.