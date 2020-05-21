Fire fighters and first responders continue to protect amid COVID-19

Fire fighters, paramedics and EMT’s still perform the jobs of saving lives, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the virus these essential personnel have had to adapt new safety protocols to protect themselves so they can continue to protect the community.

These first responders now have to assume that every call made could expose them to COVID-19.

In order to combat this they bring special PPE on every call and they take special disinfection precautions with all gear needed at their stations.

Many are even staying away from their homes and families during the pandemic as to not expose them.

As the coronavirus continues to spread through the country the pandemic is taking a toll on first responder communities as well. As of Tuesday, May 21, there have been 7,590 firefighters quarantined, over 1,700 confirmed positive, 74 hospitalized and eight deaths due to the virus.

Firefighters, nurses, doctors, police, EMTs and paramedics all are continuing to put their lives on the line to continue to serve and protect the community.

