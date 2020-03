The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon at at 1230 SW Warren Ave.

The people inside the home were able to escape unharmed before fire crews arrived.

Early investigation suggests the fire was accidental, associates with the improper disposal of smoking material.

The estimated dollar loss is $10,000, half of that number was structural loss.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home, no nearby structures were impacted.