Fire crews battle large blaze Monday morning near downtown Topeka

Topeka Fire Department crews battled a large blaze Monday morning at a vacant house in the 300 block of S.W. Polk.

The fire was reported at 7:29 a.m. at a two-story, wooden-frame house in the 300 block of S.W. Polk.

First-arriving crews found the house fully engulfed in flames, with a large amount of smoke pouring out of the structure.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control quickly and crews were able to go into the second floor to conduct a primary search to see if anyone was inside.

No occupants were located in the primary search.

A secondary search was to be conducted later, after the fire was completely out.

Fire officials at the scene said an interior staircase was completely destroyed in the blaze.

All firefighters were called out and away from the house as an aerial apparatus was extended and crews sprayed water down onto the house from a raised platform.

An investigator had been called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries had been reported as of mid-morning Monday.

In the minutes after the fire was reported, large amounts of thick, dark-gray smoke could be seen for more than 6 miles away.

