Fire Fighters assaulted during protests

Firefighters, paramedics and EMTs are working harder to keep communities safe during a national state of unrest, even with debris thrown their way, says the International Association of Fire Fighters.

General President Harold Schaitberger says that while protests continue to be interrupted by violence the members of the IAFF are determined to keep safety a top priority.

“As always, the safety of our members is our top priority. So, it was with disappointment and outrage that I witnessed our members – who are integral to keeping everyone, including protestors, safe -- attacked over the weekend,” says Schaitberger. “In cities from Atlanta and Austin to Cleveland and Minneapolis-St. Paul, our members were subjected to having bricks or large fireworks hurled their way, simply for doing their jobs. This is inexcusable.”

The IAFF says that members will continue to respond when needed but is urging the public to allow fire fighters on the frontlines and to do so without violence.

“To our members, stay safe and know that this IAFF has your back,” says Schaitberger.

