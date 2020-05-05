Fire on Monday destroys home near Americus in Lyon County

A Monday morning house fire destroys a home near Americus in Lyon County.

According to KVOE Radio, the blaze was reported around 11:45 a.m. at

a home at 581 Road 260, about 3 miles north of Americus.

The radio station reports no one was home at the time of the fire, which caused major damage before it was extinguished.

Crews from the from Allen-Admire, Chase County, Dunlap, Miller and Reading fire departments responded to the blaze.

KVOE reports the roof of the house caved in before the fire was extinguished.

The blaze remains under investigation.