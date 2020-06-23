Final Auburn-Washburn produce distribution sees new time slot

The final produce distribution at Washburn Rural Middle School will be at a different time than previously scheduled.

The Auburn-Washburn final produce distribution on Wednesday, June 24, will begin at 11 a.m. instead of 10:30 due to a change in delivery time of produces, says the school district.

According to USD 437 the final produce distribution will be held from 11 a.m. – noon on Wednesday, June 24, and will take place along the access road between the Washburn Rural middle and high schools.

Staff asks participants to enter the access road from SW 61st St. at the southeast corner of the middle school campus and vehicles will form two lines along the road for speedier distribution.

