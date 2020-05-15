Fighting case backlog, district courts also struggle with June 1 startup date

Shawnee County District Court has a "big backlog" of criminal and civil cases, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Judge Richard Anderson said Thursday during an interview.

Closed for almost two months, the Shawnee County District Court and the courthouse will re-open on June 1, which is a "target date" determined by the Shawnee County "courthouse opening planning committee."

Re-starting the district courts will be a challenge, the district court chief judge said.

"We have a lot of difficult issues to address" to keep people in a jury trial in court safe from coronavirus, Anderson said of a county committee charged with making decisions to re-open the district court. "We have so many things to process."

By June 1, the courthouse and courts will have been closed for 11 weeks. The shutdown started on March 15.

"We've got a big back log," Anderson said, but he couldn't quantify it on Thursday.

He estimated the first jury trial couldn't be conducted until mid-July.

The last major jury trial was a murder trial that started several days before the Shawnee County courts shut down. The trial in which jurors sat side-by-side ended two days after the shutdown started.

The June 1 date to re-open the court was determined Tuesday by the courthouse opening planning committee. Anderson is one of 12 members of the committee.

Shawnee County has 15 district court judges and a judge who is an administrative hearing officer. Of the 15 district courts, six handle criminal cases, and the rest handle civil cases and a variety of family law cases.

The Kansas Supreme Court expanded the authority of judges to conduct some hearings in which a witness is outside the courtroom when he or she testifies.

Those types of hearings are "all on the table," Anderson said.

Possible hearings include preliminary hearings, motion hearings, a defendant making a plea, and a defendant being sentenced.

At the same time, a witness testifying in one location while the hearing is conducted elsewhere presents possible complications.

During a hearing, sometimes the witness must handle a piece of evidence to verify its authenticity.

How do you hand an exhibit to a witness to look at it when the witness and exhibit are in different locations? Anderson said.

There will be glitches that will have to be re-done, Anderson said.

"That's where we find ourselves," Anderson said of complications tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're trying to plan very carefully," Anderson said. How do we keep people 6 feet apart, the social distance to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19? he said.

When Shawnee County juries are picked in healthier times, prospective jurors sit elbow-to-elbow in a courtroom until the 12 jurors and several alternate jurors are chosen.

To pick jurors now, prospective jurors might gather in the Expocenter, the Topeka Performing Arts Center or another large building so they can sit at least 6 feet apart, the judge said.

Jury duty, which is served by Shawnee County residents, has a six-week turnaround time from the date a jury summons is sent to a Shawnee Countian and the date the juror reports for duty in the courthouse, Anderson said.

Six weeks after the June 1 reopening of Shawnee County courts is mid-July, he said, which is the first date a jury trial could be conducted.

If juror reports for duty, will the court require him or her to wear a protective mask, and if the juror doesn't have one, is the juror turned away for duty or does the court provide and pay for a mask? Anderson said.

"We're trying to plan very carefully," Anderson said.

An example of the case backlog are the limited actions cases, Anderson said. In a limited actions case, the plaintiff seeks to recover an alleged debt of up to $25,000 from a defendant, according to Kansas statute.

About 500 limited actions cases are filed a week, which totals about 25,000 cases a year, Anderson said.

The back log in limited actions cases is unknown.

In mid-March, Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert issued a shutdown of Shawnee County District Court and other state courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A series of specific emergency functions such as detention hearings, child-in-need-of-care actions and the like are exempt.

The courts were closed in order to stop or slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.

The Supreme Court order also suspended all deadlines and time limitations to bring a defendant to trial until further order by Luckert.

According to Kansas law, the prosecutor ordinarily must bring the defendant to trial within 150 days.