Fifth person tests positive for coronavirus in Johnson County

Another woman in Johnson County has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced the new case Saturday morning.

Officials said the woman is in her 50's and associated with Johnson County Community College.

This is the first case known in Johnson County of local transmission.

Health officials said they are working to identify anyone in close contact with the woman.

Those that were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible.

The woman is hospitalized and is said to be doing well. The family is in quarantine.

“It is important to remember to take basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. The local transmission has been expected, most people with mild symptoms will recover in a short amount of time,” states Mary Beverly, JCDHE interim director.

This is the seventh positive case of COVID-19 in Kansas.

For more information visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.