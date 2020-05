This year the Statewide Job Fair will be moving online.

The fifth annual Statewide Job Fair will feature employers from across the state looking to hire. It will take place 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Live chats with employers will be held Wednesday, May 27, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To preregister or for more information visit the Kansas Works website.