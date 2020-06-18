Fifteen thousand pounds of flour given away by K-State's Department of Grain Science and Industry

Hundreds of community members drove through the Kansas State University’s Department of Grain Science and Industry flour giveaway Thursday afternoon. Each vehicle received one 10-pound bag of flour.

Following three months of limited operations and remote instruction, faculty and staff brought the Hal Ross Flour Mill back online to manufacture flour for those in need in the community.

At the start of the safer at home orders, faculty noticed that local supermarkets were unable to keep up with the demand for flour, and decided to find a way for the Grain Science and Industry Department to help.

The idea to use the university’s milling facilities to produce flour for consumers received unanimous support from college and university leaders.

Department faculty milled twenty thousand pounds of wheat, which took 10 hours to mill, and yielded fifteen thousand pounds of all-purpose flour, which they then packaged into 10 pound bags.

“This is locally produced wheat. It was donated by Kansas Wheat, the building behind you, and again the department would not exist or thrive without the support of the farmers and the commissions.” Kansas State University, Grain Science and Industry Department, professor/department head, Gordon Smith says.

The flour giveaway was limited to one 10-pound bag per vehicle and is not for resale. Faculty and staff gave away bags of flour until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18th or until all the bags are gone. Any remaining bags of flour will be donated to the Flint Hills Breadbasket in Manhattan, and Harvesters in Topeka.