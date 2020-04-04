Fiesta Mexicana postponed due to COVID-19 risk

The annual Fiesta Mexicana of Topeka has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The organizers of the event announced their decision Saturday evening.

Courtney Garcia, the events spokesperson said,

“Fiesta Mexicana at its core is about community. Our decision is based on keeping our community safe and healthy, while planning an event that everyone can enjoy. One that represents our culture, faith, while fundraising for Holy Family Catholic School, but doing it in a safe environment. We’re looking at the fall for right now, but we are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic since it’s changing everyday. We’re asking for prayers for the parish, our community, and Holy Family Catholic School as we move forward.”

Garcia says more details about the rescheduled event will come in the next few months, as they continue to monitor the pandemic.