Fewer than half of students are doing online assignments

It seems the shift from traditional classroom has students skipping out on virtual class.

Some educators are saying fewer than half of students are doing assignments.

The Kansas Department of Education says they are working to get exact data on how many students are turning in assignments.

USD 437 says some students are doing the work, but other students are having a difficult time maintaining their focus.

“That learning well not perfect, certainly not as good as what we would loved to be doing right now is going on across Kansas to some degree.” Dr. Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education said.

Kansas Commissioner of Education, Dr. Randy Watson says adjusting to an online learning environment can be overwhelming for some.

“There’s many kinds of stress levels that are going on and that’s why our approach to this new learning for the next couple of months has to be tailored to everyone of those families,” Dr. Watson explained.

USD 437 Superintendent Scott McWilliams says it's impossible to keep every single student accountable, “I’m not in a position to tell moms and dads what they should do or could do, so ultimately parents I certainly trust and respect the job that they’re going to as parents.”

“You do not want your son or daughter to not be engaged in the learning opportunities, to not have a routine schedule for the last several weeks of the current school year,” McWilliams emphasized.

McWilliams says USD 437 have not set consequences for students who do not turn in assignments, but that does not mean students should not complete them.

“We don’t want this to be a high stakes, high pressure for students, but we do want them engaged and continuing their learning opportunities,” McWilliams said. “At the high school level some of the courses still have assignments, still have grades, still have national assessments that they have to take.”

As online learning continues, Dr. Watson expects adjustments to be made to accommodate students.

“As we get into week 2, 3, 4, and we start to develop a little bit better rhythm for families and students and teachers, will adjust to what every family needs and school districts will see, adjust their services to make sure students have the opportunity to learn,” Dr. Watson said.

USD 501 has been contacted on how their students are handling their assignments during this time and 13News have not received a comment.

USD 437 says while the May 17th graduation ceremony is canceled, they hope to have a ceremony in the summer time.