Few showers tonight, mild again Tuesday

A few rain showers will be possible this evening and through the overnight hours.

New data is showing that the rain chances are shifting a little bit farther to the southwest, so some places may not get any rain tonight.

There will not be any thunderstorms or severe weather with any activity that develops.

Any rain will be gone by Tuesday, leaving us with a dry day. We will start out cloudy before some sunshine returns by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Mild weather will continue for the next few days as gusty south winds return for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our next cold front will arrive Thursday night, bringing another chance of showers and thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather is low with this next round of moisture.

Rain showers could linger through the day Friday as temperatures fall back into the 40s for highs.

We should quickly rebound into the 50s and 60s for the weekend.