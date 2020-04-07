Felony arrested following brief standoff

A man was arrested after a brief standoff Tuesday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating the theft of a pickup truck that occurred on April 6. Through their investigation, they have received information Tuesday morning that a suspect in the theft, Kyle Higgins, 23, of Kansas City, Missouri, was at a residence in Topeka.

In addition to the theft charge, Higgins had two felony warrants out of Douglas County for theft and felon in possession of a firearm. A brief standoff ensued Tuesday morning after patrol officers and detectives made an attempt to arrest Higgins. Eventually they were able to talk him out of the home without incident.

Higgins was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Felony Theft along with the Douglas County warrants. The Sheriff's Office is still looking for the stolen vehicle, a dark grey 2006 Dodge Quad Cab Pick Up, that was stolen from a residence in the 6600 block of SW Shadyvale Lane. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Kasl at 785-251-2248.