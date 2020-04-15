Fellowship Bible Church’s investment helps people statewide

It’s been several months since Fellowship Bible Church (FBC) in Topeka started working with the organization RIP Medical Debt to help pardon the debt of people impacted by the price of their medical bills.

RIP Medical Debt works to negotiate debt partial or total forgiveness of individuals who have acquired medical debt with hospitals and collection agencies.

The church budgeted $40,000 from their regular donations throughout the last year from members of the church - which was unknown to the congregation.

“We just decided on it wouldn't be wise for one person to fund this from our church so we didn't tell our church we were doing this,” said Joe Hishmeh, the Lead Pastor at FBC.

What wasn’t expected was that the investment would cover the debt of at least one person in every county in the state of Kansas - totaling about $4.7 million.

Also unexpected, the outbreak of COVID-19 making the investment much more timely for Hishmeh.

“A lot of people's incomes have dropped substantially and so many of them have medical debt,” he said. “We're hoping that a lot of those affected by that will have its debt forgiven and really be helped by it.”

Those whose medical debts are pardoned receive a yellow envelope with a message saying the gift was given on the behalf of the recipient to fully pay off medical debt in the name of FBC.

Those identities of those people with cancelled debt are unknown to the church, in line with the mission of RIP Medical Debt, and for Hishmeh in line with the mission of the Gospel.

“We wanted no strings attached, we didn't want to know [it was FBC] and we wanted to give it as a free gift,” he explained. “Much in the way that we've been offered a free gift by God through Christ.”

Even though the people helped by FBC will never be known, Hishmeh still had a message for those impacted by FBC’s donation.

“We love you, we're with you in this crisis,” he said. “We're so thankful that God has given us the resources to help you and we're praying for you.”