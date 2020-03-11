Fellowship Bible Church addresses coronavirus concerns

COVID-19 concerns also changing routines at local churches.

Lately there's been fear of gathering in large groups of people - with people worried they might catch something in the crowd - or in the congregation.

Fellowship Bible Church is doing everything it can to curb that fear.

Bob Fulmer, the church's marriage ministry director explained what extra steps they're taking to keep people safe.

"We wipe down the entire church in between every surface with disinfectant so we disinfect any touch point countertops railings and railings on the seats here. Anywhere where they might be touching knob doorknobs are all wiped down between every service," he said.

That includes the kids rooms too.

"They are constantly sanitizing that area in between every surface, they wipe down all the surfaces where the kids are, where they play on the equipment, the changing tables are always being sanitized," he said.

Extra sanitation goes a long way - but the church is going further - asking people to change behaviors.

"One of the things we do differently is instead of people greeting each other with a handshake or a hug. We're encouraging them just to do a fist bump. So we want to keep the touching down to a minimum," Fulmer said.

"Instead of handing out baskets to collect an offering. We're having them put it in the offering basket as they leave so we're not passing it around."

Holy communion gets a sanitary update too, using single-serve communion packets to minimize touching.

"Very safe and sanitary," Fulmer said.

The church can stream online - keeping people home - but for now they still encourage unity.

"For now we're encouraging him to come to church we think people gathering together worshiping together is a great thing and we're still encouraging that," Fulmer said.

"Our first concern is their health and safety ... We want to make sure they felt comfortable coming to church and knowing that we're doing everything we can, on our end to make it a safe place to come."

To find out more about Fellowhip Bible Church's services, click here.