Federal unemployment benefits extension now available

There is now a federal extension available for anyone whose unemployment benefits have run out.

The Kansas Department of Labor launched Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation over the weekend.

“With the successful launch of PEUC this past weekend, KDOL now has all federal programs up and running,” Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García said. “Our IT department can now focus on adding functionality in these programs. We are grateful for the understanding and patience that Kansans have shown our agency as we worked through this process.”

The program extends unemployment benefits for up to 13 weeks, assuming a claimant's state benefits have been exhausted.

Applications can be filed online at GetKansasBenefits.gov.