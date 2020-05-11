Federal judge overrules Kansas Highway Patrol's dismissal of ACLU lawsuit

The Kansas Highway Patrol's motion to dismiss an ACLU lawsuit against them has been overruled by a federal judge.

“We are pretty pleased with these decisions and that our clients will have their grievances heard,” said Lauren Bonds, Legal Director for the ACLU of Kansas.

The ACLU of Kansas claims KHP unconstitutionally targets out-of-state travelers going to and from Colorado.

The lawsuit says 93 percent of KHP's traffic stops were out-of-state drivers, and that 96 percent of their 2019 civil forfeitures were from out-of-state drivers. It also states that most of them were minorities.

The suit claims KHP is stopping and searching vehicles based on their destination and race.

“The standard for this kind of invasion of privacy has to be higher than out-of-state plates, a Colorado destination and minority status,” Bonds said in January. “This practice is unconstitutional on many levels.”

The judge also ruled that the three plaintiffs who were illegally detained can continue to seek damages against the two troopers involved in their case.