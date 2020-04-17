Federal judge considers blocking order on religious gatherings

A federal judge is considering whether to block enforcement of Gov. Laura Kelly’s order banning religious gatherings with more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Photo: MGN

U.S. District Judge John Broomes said he would rule by Saturday or sooner on whether to grant a temporary restraining order after hearing arguments in a telephone conference call with the attorneys.

The churches and their pastors filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Kelly, arguing that the directive violates their religious and free-speech rights, as well as their right to assembly.

"The government is right to try to protect peoples' health and their safety, but they have to do it evenhandedly, and they have to do it in accordance with the Constitution," said Tyson Langhofer, with Alliance for Defending Freedom.

The Legislative Coordinating Council previously revoked the order, bringing a lawsuit from Kelly to reinstate it.

The Kansas Supreme Court side stepped the religious freedom question, instead ruling the LCC did not have authority to make its decision.