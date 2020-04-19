FedEx driver saves wedding nearly canceled by coronavirus with last-minute ring delivery

Though the coronavirus pandemic forced a North Carolina couple to give up their dream wedding in Hawaii, they still had an unforgettable ceremony, thanks to the FedEx driver who delivered the wedding ring.

FedEx driver Joe Engel delivered the wedding band to couple Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins as they said their vows on the North Carolina coast. (Source: Seaside Topsail Photography/WNCN/CNN)

Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins planned to get married April 10 in Hawaii. They’d packed their suitcases, printed their boarding passes and written their vows.

Then, COVID-19 canceled their cruise, prevented the reception and even temporarily closed the company making Perkins’ wedding band.

But Kulenic was determined the wedding would still happen.

The couple quickly planned a ceremony on the North Carolina coast, making sure to keep the group small, as the governor ordered.

The day before the wedding, Kulenic and Perkins were thrilled to find out the company making Perkins’ ring had reopened. The company agreed to overnight the ring to the couple via FedEx.

But there was one problem: The ceremony was at 3 p.m. The ring was expected to arrive by 4:30 p.m.

The wedding party, including Amy Shores of Seaside Topsail Photography, got ready to go down to the beach for the ceremony and left the FedEx driver a note on the front door.

“I put in capital letters, ‘You have the ring,’" Shores said.

Until reading the note, FedEx driver Joe Engel had no idea what precious cargo he was carrying. He headed to the beach, where Kulenic and Perkins were exchanging vows. When Kulenic saw Engel, she ran toward him.

“She immediately turned and started running towards me. We kind of met down the beach, and I just handed it over to her and said, ‘Congratulations,’” Engel said.

It was a picture-perfect moment for Shores, who snapped several photos of the delivery.

“I’ve shot extravagant weddings with tons of people. This literally had 5 people, and it’s probably the most special wedding I’ve ever photographed,” Shores said. “It was just the most magical moment."

After so many disappointments and so many changes, everything worked out.

“I’m so happy that they had a great wedding, and I didn’t ruin it by being the last-minute ring bearer,” Engel said.

Kulenic says she’s grateful to Engel and everyone else who made the wedding a success.

“You know, with all of the bad going on, there are still good people in the world, and in the end, love wins. It’s just a great story all the way around,” Shores said.

