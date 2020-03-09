Father and daughter break coronavirus quarantine to go to school event in Mo.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI/Tribune/CNN) - The leaders of a Catholic school said the school would be closed Monday over concerns about the coronavirus.

The father and sister of a coronavirus patient went to a father-daughter dinner at the Ritz-Carlton. The daughter attends Villa Duchesne and Oak Hills School. (Source: KTVI/Tribune/CNN)

Health officials told school leaders that a St. Louis County woman infected with coronavirus was the older sister of a student at the school.

Members of the family reportedly broke the quarantine Saturday to attend a school function after being advised to stay home.

“The patient has contacted our Coronavirus hotline on Thursday, March 5. And on that same day, the county health department instructed the patient and her family to self quarantine at their home in LeDoux,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, addressing the public for the second time in two days when announcing the first possible case.

He said the father and sister of the patient went to a father-daughter dinner at the Ritz-Carlton. The daughter attends Villa Duchesne and Oak Hills School.

Officials said they were trusting the family of the COVID-19 patient to stay inside based on common sense and goodwill toward the community.

“The way the family has reacted to this situation is really a tale of two reactions, but a study of how people should and should not react to the coronavirus,” Page said.

The school announced it’ll shut down as health and school officials work to make sure students and staff are safe.

Page says they’ve been in constant contact with that family, “and as a result, county health directors informed him today that he must remain in his home or they will issue a formal quarantine that will require him and the rest of his family to stay in their home by the force of law.”

There’s word on how many people were at the dance, if there were students from other schools in attendance, or how long that father and sister were among others at the dance.

“We will be prepared. That means we monitor the status of the outbreak, its process and progress across the globe and regionally," Page said. "We will coordinate with state and federal governments and with healthcare institutions here locally. We will plan and identify state-of-the-art strategies and evaluate options.”

Copyright 2020 KTVI, Tribune via CNN. All rights reserved.