Farmers Market remains open, but implements changes

The downtown Topeka Farmers Market will open as scheduled this Saturday. However, they have made changes to the event in the judicial center parking lot because of COVID-19.

They're only allowing food vendors until further notice. Visitors are not allowed to touch food, and will be asked to maintain social distance.

Market Manager Mary Tyler says it's helpful the state is trusting them.

"We are outdoors we are in the fresh, open air and the product has not been touched, not nearly as much anyways if you go other places." Mary Tyler said. "So we all have to eat. And if we can give fresh goods to the community let's go ahead and go in that direction instead."

The Farmers Market will be open every Saturday through November 7th.