Farm Bureau distributes refunds amid COVID-19 pandemic

Farm Bureau has announced a refund for select auto premium policyholders.

The company announced that they plan to refund 15% of Farm Bureau Member’s Choice personal auto premiums from March 14, 2020, to May 31, 2020.

“Our members are driving less, and we’ve seen fewer claims, so we want to refund auto premiums,” says Dan Pitcher, CEO. “The giveback represents the largest return of premium in our history. For over 80 years, members have relied on us to protect their livelihoods and futures, and to be there when they need us most. There are a lot of unknowns right now, but one thig is certain – we’re here for them.”

Members do not need to do anything to ensure they get their refund. The premium refund will be distributed as a credit toward auto insurance premiums that are due, electronic funds transfer or check, beginning June 8.

Farm Bureau will continue to provide additional support to members through temporary adjustments, flexible options and waiving late fees for those that had been financially hit by the coronavirus.

More information can be found on the refunds at the Farm Bureau website.

The refunds are pending regulatory approval in Kansas.

